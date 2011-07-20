Australia's Special Broadcasting Service selects Autocue Master Series prompting system

Autocue has announced Australia's Special Broadcasting Service (SBS) has chosen Quinto Communications and Autocue for its studio prompting requirements. SBS is Australia's multicultural and multilingual public broadcaster.

Quinto will supply four of Autocue's new 17in Master Series prompting systems. Included in the system package are four slim, lightweight 17in widescreen Talent Feedback Monitors that mount under cameras using Autocue's propriety Magic Arm technology where they provide on-camera talent with precise, live broadcast picture feedback.