Australia's Nine Network Taps Dejero to Expand ENG

KITCHENER, ONTARIO—Australia's Nine Network, one of the country's leading free-to-air commercial TV networks, has chosen Dejero solutions to expand and enhance its electronic newsgathering (ENG) capabilities.

Nine Network has deployed Dejero's LIVE+ 20/20 Transmitters to its field news crews, enabling them to transmit high-quality live or recorded HD video from remote locations using available cell or wireless networks. Dejero LIVE+ Broadcast Servers installed in Nine Network's broadcast centers receive the video feeds and process them for playout to live news broadcasts.

To date, Nine Network news crews have used the Dejero equipment to cover a variety of live and breaking news stories across Australia and as far away as the U.K. and the United States. The equipment was used for live coverage of the 2012 bush fires in New South Wales, the recent flare-up of tension between North and South Korea (live from the Korean DMZ), and, most recently, coverage of the 2013 Ashes series of test cricket matches between England and Australia.