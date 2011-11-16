Australia’s GTV-9 Installs SSL C100 HDS



MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA: GTV 9, owned by Australia���s Nine Network, recently moved into a new production facility in Melbourne to streamline production workflow. A Solid State Logic C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console was chosen as the centerpiece for audio production. The new C100 services both national and local programming including sports, news and children’s offerings.



The new facility includes two control rooms, Control 31 and Control 32, which serve a production studio and a multi-purpose room that can be used as a sound stage. GTV-9 produces a local and a nationally distributed daily news program, a weekly children’s program and sports programming. On top of this are local news and ad-hoc productions of infomercials and other such programming.



