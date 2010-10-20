Australian station adds Etere automation
Imparja, a not-for-profit broadcaster owned and operated by Northern Territory and South Australian Aboriginal shareholders, is expanding its existing single-channel Etere system installed in 2009 up to five channels.
The station has a complex scheduling system that includes live inserts and broadcasting across three time zones. The new Imparja system will include an HD channel as well as an enhanced traffic system to handle the extra channels.
