Audio-Technica Debuts MicroSet Headworn Microphone

STOW, OHIO — Audio-Technica has debuted its BP894 MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone.



Inspired by A-T’s BP892 MicroSet, the BP894 features a rotating capsule housing with talk-side indicator for use on either ear and polar pattern placement. The BP894 enables the cardioid capsule to be aimed directly at the sound source. The uniform pickup pattern provides rejection of outside noise, with gain-before-feedback when used with live sound systems and stage monitors.



Featuring an inconspicuous and ergonomic design, the BP894 MicroSet (available in black and beige) rests behind the ear. Its contoured earpiece stays in place even on performers/presenters and does not interfere with eyeglasses. The BP894 comes with the AT8464 Dual-Ear Microphone Mount, which can be attached to provide maximum stability. The microphone provides intelligibility and clean, accurate reproduction. With its high-SPL capability (135 dB), it is intended for high-volume. Frequency response is 20Hz to 20kHz.



The BP894 is now available in the following configurations:

BP894 MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone with AT8539 Power Module.

BP894-TH Beige MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone with AT8539 Power Module.

BP894cW MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone with Locking 4-Pin Connector (HRS-type).

BP894cW-TH Beige MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone with Locking 4-Pin Connector (HRS-type).

BP894cT4 MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone with TA4F Connector.

BP894cT4-TH Beige MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone with TA4F Connector.

BP894cL4 MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone w/Lemo Connector.

BP894cL4-TH Beige MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone with Lemo Connector.

BP894c MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone; Unterminated.

BP894c-TH Beige MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone; Unterminated.

BP894cLM3 MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone with Locking 3.5 mm Connector.

BP894cLM3-TH Beige MicroSet Subminiature Cardioid Condenser Headworn Microphone with Locking 3.5 mm Connector