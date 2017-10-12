Auction Task Force Accepts 600 MHz License Applications

WASHINGTON—The repack process takes another step forward as the FCC’s Incentive Auction Task Force and Wireless Telecommunications Bureau has found that the long-form applications for the 600 MHz licenses are acceptable for filing. The FCC does state that it may return or dismiss any application that upon further examination is found to be defective or not in conformance with the Commission’s rules.

With this announcement, the Commission has also set a deadline for petitions to deny the approved applications for Oct. 23. Oppositions to a petition to deny must then be filed by Oct. 30. Any replies to oppositions will be due no later than Nov. 6.

All pleadings filed regarding a 600 MHz long-form application should reference the file number of the application. The pleadings must be filed electronically through the FCC’s Universal Licensing System or by paper. Paper filings must include an original and copy of each filing and must be addressed to the Commission’s Secretary, Office of the Secretary, FCC.

For more information on the delivery process, read the complete public notice.

The initial review of the long-form applications of other winning bidders in Auction 1001 is ongoing. Another notice will be released when those applications are accepted for filing.