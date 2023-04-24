Attending NAB Show Was a “Dream” Come True for This Industry Veteran

LAS VEGAS—More than 65,000 people flocked to Las Vegas this month for the 2023 NAB Show; the convention’s centennial. However, for some, attending this year’s show was about more than the latest broadcast trends or networking opportunities.

David Whitehead and wife Bonnie attended the NAB Show with support from NAB and Dream Foundation (opens in new tab), a national dream-granting organization for terminally-ill adults.

Whitehead was a radio serviceman in the U.S. Air Force and then chief engineer for the Cesar Chavez Foundation’s radio network, where he helped build their station and transmitters from the ground up, according to Dream Foundation. He later served as an audio/visual equipment repairman and a telecommunications agent.

According to the nonprofit, Whitehead’s Dream was to attend the convention with his wife Bonnie. He wanted to see new products, attend sessions and catch up with friends. NAB and Dream Foundation not only made that happen — with two free NAB Show Conference passes and a complimentary four-night stay at the Mirage — the pair was able to meet NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt backstage before the NAB Show Opening last Monday.

According to its website (opens in new tab), Dream Foundation serves terminally-ill adults and their families by providing end-of-life Dreams that offer inspiration, comfort and closure. Over the past 25 years, the foundation’s “Dreams” have provided psychosocial and emotional support to more than 32,000 people.

This article originally appeared on TV Tech sister brand Radio World.