AT&T Launching DirecTV Streaming Services

DALLAS—DirecTV is going streaming, as per an announcement by AT&T on the launch of three new video services later this year that will allow for the streaming of DirecTV over a wired or wireless Internet connection. With these new offers—DirecTV Now, DirecTV Mobile, and DirecTV Preview—customers will be able to access DirecTV services from smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, streaming media hardware or PCs.

DirecTV Now will feature a choice of content packages, including on-demand and live programming for a number of networks, as well as premium add-on options. The service will be available over a wired or wireless Internet connection and on Internet-enabled devices. Customers can access DirecTV Now by signing-up and downloading the app.

DirecTV Mobile is a mobile-first user experience, allowing customers to watch premium video and made-for-digital content directly on a smartphone. Like DirecTV Now, DirecTV Mobile is available after signing-up and downloading the app.

The third new service is DirecTV Preview, which is free for anyone with wired or wireless Internet connection. The ad-supported service showcases content from AT&T’s Audience Network, millennial-focused video from Otter Media, as well as content from other networks. AT&T plans for each of the new services to have a set number of simultaneous sessions.

All three services are expected to become available in the fourth quarter of 2016. No annual contracts, satellite dishes or set-top boxes are required.