AT&T Announces DirecTV Now Launch Event

NEW YORK—AT&T is planning on kicking of its DirecTV Now service with some fanfare. The company has announced an invitation-only event to celebrate the launch of its new streaming service.

DirecTV Now has announced that it has lined up around 100 networks to be part of its streaming service, including the likes of Disney/ESPN, HBO, NBCU, Turner, Discovery, Scripps Network Interactive, AMC Networks, Starz, Viacom and Univision. It will be a single-stream service, meaning subscribers can only watch one program at a time on one stream. AT&T is offering DirecTV Now for $35/month.

The launch event will feature press conferences and product demos for invited media and will carry the hashtag #MoreTVFreedom.

The event is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 28, in New York.