ATSC Working on Successor Document to A85



Citing a request from ATSC to extend the reply comment deadline in the CALM (Commercial Advertisement Loudness Mitigation) Act, the FCC has extended the deadline until August 1, 2011. ATSC explained it plans to formally approve a successor document to the A/85 Recommended Practice on DTV loudness and will publish the document on www.atsc.org on July 26, 2011. ATSC argued that the extension would allow "ATSC, its member companies, and other interested parties the ability to provide a more complete factual and legal record in this proceeding."



The FCC previously extended the original July 5 and July 18 deadlines for filing comments and reply comments (respectively) to July 8 and July 21, 2011 in response to a request by the National Cable and Telecommunications Association. One of the issues being contested is who bears the responsibility for compliance with A/85 when the original signal is modified (decoded to analog, for example) by a cable or satellite company.



