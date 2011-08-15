ATSC to Develop 3DTV Standards for Broadcast



WASHINGTON: The Advanced Television Systems Committee has begun work on the development of 3D television transmission standards for both fixed and mobile device broadcast television service. The effort will be led by Dr. Youngkwon Lim, who represents the Electronics and Telecommunication Research Institute, which is based in Daejon, South Korea. It is estimated that this standards development work with take up to a year to complete.



“The addition of 3D-TV over-the-air TV broadcast transmission is part of our ongoing effort to expand the capabilities of the ATSC suite of digital television standards,” said Mark Richer, ATSC president. “The addition of 3DTV capability to the DTV broadcast standard will foster new broadcast services while preserving the integrity of legacy TV receivers by adopting a system that allows for simultaneous delivery of 2D HDTV, Mobile DTV, and 3D programs within the same channel while ensuring backwards compatibility.”



The planned standard will address the delivery of 3D content to both off-air television receivers and mobile handheld devices, with both left- and right-eye views presented in real time. It would all provide for non-real-time delivery of 3D content. In June, the association released an interim report on its 3D standards work.



