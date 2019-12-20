ATSC Completes Board Moves as New Year Approaches

WASHINGTON—Advanced Television Systems Committee members have voted to re-elect two currently serving board members and two previous board members term-limited in 2018 to three-year terms beginning in January 2020, the committee announced today.

Two other directors were appointed to the board by their respective professional associations, it said.

The current board members elected to new terms are Dr. Jong Kim, senior vice president at LG Electronics and president of Zenith R&D Labs, and Pete Sockett, director of engineering and operations at Capitol Broadcasting.

The previous board members who are returning include Richard Friedel, executive vice president of operations and technology for Fox Television Stations, and Glenn Reitmeier, former NBCU senior vice president, technology standards and policy, and now president of GlennReitmeierTV LLC.

The Society of Motion Pictures & Television Engineers (SMPTE) appointed Dave Siegler, who previously represented Cox Media Group on the ATSC Board, and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) named former ATSC Board Chairman Wayne Luplow to the board, ATSC said.

Current members whose terms will continue in 2020 include:

Lynn Claudy, SVP, technology, NAB, who is ending is term as ATSC Board Chairman at year’s end;

Mark, Corl, SVP Emergent Technology Development, Triveni Digital;

Jim DeChant, VP of Technology, News-Press & Gazette Company;

Jon Fairhurst, principal standards engineer, Samsung;

Ira Goldstone, VP Next Gen Broadcast Solutions, Cobalt Digital;

Brian Markwalter, SVP Research & Standards, CTA;

Anne Schelle, managing director, Pearl TV;

Andy Scott, VP of Engineering, NCTA-The Internet and Television Association;

Craig Todd, SVP and CTO, Dolby.

Thomas Bause Mason, director of standards development, at SMPTE; Dr. Paul Hearty, owner, Technology Advisors; and Dr. Yiyan Wu, CTO, Communications Research Centre will complete their board terms at the end of 2019. A new board chairman will be elected during the board’s first meeting after the first of the year, ATSC said.

“The strategic direction and insights of our talented board members are especially important at this critical time as ATSC supports the commercialization of Next Gen Broadcasting in the U.S. and around the world,” said ATSC President Madeleine Noland. “I recognize and appreciate the board’s expertise and support for balancing progress and stability as ATSC 3.0 standards are updated and preparing for our future continues in the months and years ahead.”