ATG Broadcast Completes HD MCR for The Associated Press



LONDON: ATG Broadcast has completed a large-scale project for The Associated Press as a key element in the organization’s global transition to high-definition operation. The contract centers on a new HD master control room (MCR). Located in Camden, London, the MCR is the international hub of global video operation. It serves Associated Press clients in many countries as well as linking with a global network of news bureau.



ATG Broadcast Managing Director Graham Day said his company designed the facility to accommodate five operators in addition to a supervisor. Work started in May with prefabrication at ATG’s facility. The master control room itself went live in October. It’s equipped for 1.5 Gbps operation, though the core can be upgraded to 3 Gbps, Day said. The project included connecting the MCR to AP’s existing architecture, and the migration of live services to the new area.



