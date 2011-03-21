ATG Broadcast builds 2-D/3-D sports playout facility at TV4

TV4, one of Scandinavia’s largest TV networks, has selected systems integrator ATG Broadcast to design and install a playout management and presentation facility for the network’s new SD channel Guld Norge (Norway Gold) plus a sports channel capable of operating in 3-D HD. The new facility is located at TV4’s Stockholm headquarters. Based on the TV4 model successfully established in Sweden, Guld Norge will provide Norwegian viewers with a wide range of programs, including classic TV drama.

The sports channel is now on-air, while the new Guld Norge channel is scheduled to go on-air during the second quarter of 2011.

ATG Broadcast has partnered with TV4 in the past during the expansion of TV4’s facility. The Guld Norge playout facility will be integrated into the network’s existing master control room for easy operation by presentation staff. Playout and presentation for TV4 Guld Norge will be incorporated into an existing ATG-installed system with an additional Snell Sirius 610 64 x 64 routing matrix populated to handle 40 x 40 cross points in HD or SD. The crew will also install an Omneon Spectrum HD/SD MPEG output port together with Axon signal processing gear.

This new TV4 project follows the recent completion by ATG Broadcast of a large playout facility handling 13 Canal Plus sports channels: Sport 1b (Sweden), Sport 1 (Denmark), Sport 2, Sport 3, Sport Extra, Sport Fotboll (Sweden), Sport Fotball (Norway), Sport Hockey, Sport Extra 1, Sport Extra 2, Sport Extra 3, Sport Extra 4 and Sport HD.

In addition to the main TV4 channel, the TV4 Group transmits 40 TV channels in Scandinavia including pay-TV operator Canal +. TV4 Group also has 25 local TV stations and a host of other online, mobile and on-demand services, including TV4 Play.