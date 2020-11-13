AT&T, Cox, T-Mobile Qualify for C-Band Auction

WASHINGTON—The FCC’s C-band auction is less than a month away, and the full list of qualified bidders has been announced. Among the 57 companies set to take part in the auction are big names like AT&T, Cox and T-Mobile.

The C-band auction, taking place on Dec. 8, will see the sale of spectrum in the lower 3.7-3.98 GHz band to be used for the development of 5G. The current occupants of the C-band, which includes satellite operators, are going to transition to the upper 200 GHz of the C-band.

To qualify for the C-band auction, the companies’ short-form applications were deemed complete and in compliance. As a result, they are now automatically registered for the auction. The FCC says that 17 applicants did not qualify to bid.

Of the 57 companies, 22 applied and were approved for rural building credits, while 18 were granted small business credits.