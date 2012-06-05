Aspera at the double at BroadcastAsia

Transfer solutions provider Aspera has announced it will be exhibiting at Broadcast Asia 2012, with company president and co-founder Michelle Munson also set to speak at the event’s international conference.

Aspera will showcase its latest transfer and workflow management software solutions for digital media, including the new Aspera Shares and the next-generation Aspera faspex server with mobile, email and desktop clients for secure, universal media access and fast delivery.

Bridging on-premise and cloud deployments for large digital media, Aspera will highlight its Direct-to-S3 software for secure transfer of file-based content at any global distance through the combination of Aspera’s patented fasp transport technology and cloud-based “object” storage systems such as Amazon Web Services S3. Aspera’s entire industry-standard product line is now enabled with this new capability for high-speed data access in public and private cloud environments and, with Amazon Web Services, will be showing the efficient, large-scale workflows that are now possible.

“This year’s BroadcastAsia exhibition and conference is particularly important to us as we continue to expand our presence in Asia with both new partners and a larger in-region technical team to support well over 200 customers,” said John Wastcoat, VP Asia Pacific at Aspera.

Michelle Munson, Aspera president and co-founder, is a featured speaker in the “Syncing Up with Cloud Broadcasting” track of the Broadcast Asia 2012 International Conference.

In a presentation titled, “Transforming cloud storage systems to support digital media,” Munson will share best practices in the orchestration of complex, large-scale file-based media workflows, as well as addressing the requirements and challenges of on-premise, cloud and hybrid IT infrastructure designs.