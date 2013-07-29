Asia Pacific TV Network Adopts Orad’s Production Solutions

FRANKFURT, GERMANY—Asia Pacific TV network has chosen Orad Hi-Tec Systems Ltd. to provide graphics and sports production solutions for its new regional network.



The enterprise production infrastructure will feature Orad’s TD Control studio production automation solution, CyberGraphics augmented reality with infrared Xync tracking, and ProSet virtual studio with 80 new Material Shaders libraries for optimizing photorealism.



The deal also includes Orad sports production systems: PlayMaker sports replay server with studio production capabilities and the Emmy award-winning MVP sports solution for delivering live game analysis; Orad’s Interact will be used by the talent to manage on-air interactive graphics from iPad and touch screens.



The end-to-end production workflow is based on Orad’s latest HDVG4 video graphics playout platform with 16 video in/out and clips playing capabilities.