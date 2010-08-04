Arqiva provides additional playout services for FOX

Arqiva has added two more channels to the playout services it provides for FOX from its playout center west of London. Fox FX and Fox Retro have joined Fox Entertainment Africa as channels played out by Arqiva for the On Digital Media platform in South Africa.

Malcolm Campbell, commercial director at Arqiva, said, “Arqiva has the capacity to play out over 70 TV channels to platforms all around the world, and playout remains a core service in the complete broadcast chain we provide to international blue chip broadcasters.”

Arqiva provides management and delivery of more than 400 SD and HD TV channels to approximately 30 international TV platforms.