Argentina's Cinema Institute uses NETIA CMS to archive broadcast channel

Argentina’s National Institute of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts (INCAA) TV has installed a NETIA content management system (CMS) as part of the migration to all-digital tapeless operations.

INCAA promotes and regulates Argentina's film industry by funding film production companies. Its broadcast channel, INCAA TV, is using the NETIA CMS to automate and streamline the ingest, description of content and archiving of 5000 hours of Argentine films.

At INCAA the NETIA CMS interfaces with Rhozet Carbon Coder for transcoding and integrates with INCAA TV's existing Avid editing systems. INCAA TV uses a Vectorbox playout server to take movies and other content to air.