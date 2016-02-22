APTS to Participate in FirstNet Public Safety Network

WASHINGTON—America’s Public Television Stations has announced that its member stations will allocate 1 Mbps of their public TV spectrum to participate in the FirstNet nationwide public safety network. The vote took place during the annual membership meeting at the APTS Public Media Summit.

With this spectrum commitment, public broadcasters can further their public safety commitments at both the local and national levels. The commitment is expected to help FirstNet reach its public safety objectives.

The APTS is a non-profit organization established in 1979 to conduct strategic planning, research, communications, advocacy and other activities to promote the public television system.