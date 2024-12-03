Applications Open for Futures Park Exhibitors at 2025 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—The National Association of Broadcasters said applications are open for exhibitors to participate in Futures Park, a showcase for cutting-edge research and development in broadcast, media and entertainment technology at the 2025 NAB Show, set for April 6-9 in Las Vegas.

Reserved exclusively for technologies not yet commercially available, Futures Park is an area on the show floor where innovative ideas will take center stage, NAB Show organizers said.

“Futures Park is a hub for technology innovation at NAB Show,” said Sam Matheny, NAB executive vice president and chief technology officer. “It offers a unique platform for trailblazing researchers and developers to present their groundbreaking work, giving attendees an exclusive look at the ideas and technologies that will shape the future of broadcast, media and entertainment.”

Universities, research institutes, companies and organizations are invited to present and demonstrate new technologies that are still under development, NAB said, including those with significant improvements or enhancements. Other areas eligible for display are developments in relevant open standards (including open-source implementations or reference design platforms), media education programs or projects and other noncommercialized, media-related items of interest.

NAB will supply complimentary exhibit space for accepted applications, including booth carpeting, pipe and drape separating contiguous booths and basic identifying signage for the presenting organization. All other exhibit-related expenses are the applicant’s responsibility of the applicant.

A 10-by-10-foot booth is the typical exhibit space size, but additional space requests may be accommodated on a case-by-case basis, accounting for the nature of the demonstration and its relevance to NAB Show attendees, NAB said.

Complete information on exhibiting at Futures Park can be found here. Applications can be submitted using this form no later than Jan. 10.

NAB Show will take place in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 6-9 (education sessions from April 5-9). To preregister, click here. To learn more, visit NABShow.com.