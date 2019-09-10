Apple TV+ Sets Nov. 1 Launch, $4.99 Subscription

CUPERTINO, Calif.—As a slate of new streaming services are set to be released in the coming months, Apple’s entry—the Apple TV+—will be the first on the market as the company has set its launch for Nov. 1 in more than 100 countries and at a monthly subscription price of $4.99.

In comparison to other hotly anticipated streaming services, Disney+ is scheduled to go live on Nov. 12 with a monthly subscription of $6.99/month in the U.S. (a combination of Disney-owned Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ will be available for $12.99/month). HBO Max and the planned NBC streaming service are likely eyeing 2020 releases and have yet to announce price information.

When Apple TV+ goes live, it will have a number of its original programming available for consumers, including the Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Ansiston and Steve Carell drama “The Morning Show”; the Jason Mamoa led “See”; Oprah Winfrey conversations with authors; and others like “Dickinson,” “For All Mankind,” “Helpsters,” “Snoopy in Space,” “Ghostwriter” and “The Elephant Queen.” More original programs will be released on the app each month.

At launch, most of the series will premiere with three episodes, with a new episode being released each week. Some series will have their full seasons made available right away.

Subscribers to the Apple TV+ streaming service will be able to watch content online and offline, ad-free and on-demand through the Apple TV app. In addition to certain Apple products and tv.apple.com, the Apple TV app is also going to be available on select Samsung smart TVs, and will eventually be available on Amazon Fire TV, LG, Roku, Sony and Vizio platforms. If added to the Up Next feature on the Apple TV app, viewers can also be notified when an original series premieres.

Apple has also announced that viewers can get a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ before the $4.99 subscription kicks in, and a purchase of any iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, iPod touch or Mac will also net a one-year subscription for free.

“Apple TV+ is an unprecedented global video service with an all-original slate,” said Jamie Erlicht, Apple’s head of Worldwide Video. “We look forward to giving audiences everywhere the opportunity to enjoy these compelling stories within a rich, personalized experience on all the screens they love.”