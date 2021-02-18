Apple TV+ Lands on Google TV

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—The Apple TV+ streaming service is now available on Chromecast with Google TV, with plans to launch on more Google TV devices in the future, according to a blog post from Google.

Google TV users globally can now access Apple TV+’s original content, as well as any library titles that a user may have purchased from Apple. For U.S. users, Apple Originals are also now available in personalized recommendations and search results, and the Apple TV+ app or titles can be opened via voice controls to Google TV; these features will roll out globally in the coming months.

In addition to Chromecast with Google TV, Apple TV+ will be available on Google TVs from Sony and TCL. Android TV-powered devices are expected soon.

Apple TV+ is Apple’s dedicated streaming service, offering original TV shows and movies. Despite launching before Disney+, Peacock or HBO Max, Apple TV+ trails most of those services in terms of subscribers.