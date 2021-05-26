AnyClip Nets $47 Million in New Funding Round

NEW YORK & TEL AVIV—AnyClip has announced the completion of a new funding round led by venture capital fund JVP that raised $47 million.

AnyClip, which describes itself as a “visual intelligence company,” is seeking to tap into the growing demand for tools that can better manage, analyze and use the massive amount of video that is pouring into the market.

“Video is now the leading communications medium for businesses around the world, but this tectonic shift to video has resulted in an infinite amount of new content that’s nearly impossible to navigate,” explained AnyClip president and CEO Gil Becker in a statement. “Our visual intelligence platform is helping bring order to this chaos for businesses in all industries, of all sizes and in any language. Powered by this new investment, AnyClip is expanding to address the needs of a huge untapped market for an automated platform that makes videos more discoverable, actionable and personalized.”

AnyClip has developed a fully automated and centralized platform for video management, distribution, contextualization, analytics and monetization that is capable of harvesting data from video ten times faster than real time, the company said.

In addition to further developing its platform and its AI capabilities, the new investment will also allow the company to double its current headcount of 120 employees.

Besides JVP, which led the funding round, other investors are La Maison, Bank Mizrahi and internal investors.