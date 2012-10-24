Anton/Bauer Rolls Out New Lithium-Ion Battery

SHELTON, CONN.—To meet the power needs of digital cinema cameras, mobile power system provider Anton/Bauer introduced its new Dionic HD battery.



The newest lithium-Ion (Li-Ion) battery is part of the company’s Logic Series line of batteries. It powers high-current applications and is ideal for digital cinema cameras like the Sony F65, RED cameras, ARRI Alexa and the Vision Research Phantom series.



Delivering up to 10 amps of power, the 183Wh battery features Li-Ion cell technology. It incorporates the company’s latest software architecture and improved LCD for safety and reliability. The DIONIC HD has 25 percent more capacity and will run a 30-watt camera, monitors and multiple accessories for more than six hours but still weighs less than a NiCad or NiMH battery.



“The introduction of the Dionic HD furthers Anton/Bauer’s commitment to working closely with key cell manufacturers to provide the highest cell quality to our customers,” said Shin Minowa, vice president of product development for the company. “Designed from the most innovative lithium-Ion cell technologies, the new Dionic HD is generation six. It provides unrivaled capacities and a longer cycle life, with an extended warranty of three years.”



The Dionic HD also includes the new Anton/Bauer RealTime display, which indicates both fuel gauge and remaining run-time data simultaneously. Also, its motion-detection feature incorporates a sleep mode setting, allowing for extended periods of storage with minimal capacity loss.



