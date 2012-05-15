Anton/Bauer Powers Malaysian TV Stations



SHELTON, CONN.: Anton/Bauer announced that it’s supplying batters to “leading television stations in Malaysia.” The company said that System Television Malaysia (TV3) and the Astro satellite television broadcasting have been “exclusively” using Anton/Bauer batteries and chargers to help power Panasonic professional cameras for more than a decade. The stations use Anton/Bauer’s DIONIC 90, DIONIC HC and DIONIC HCX, among others, to power gear.



The local stations also use Anton/Bauer’s Ultralight 2-20 camera-mounted lights. Featuring the integral 20-inch PowerTap cable, which plugs directly into the PowerTap receptacle on all Gold Mounts, the Ultralight System shares power with the camera from a single battery.



The DIONIC 90, at 1.7 pounds, is a 95 Wh battery that can handle a consistent load of 6 amps, and offers run times ranging from six hours at 15 watts to 1.75 hours at 50 watts. The HC series uses a honeycomb design to protect cells from puncture and minimize damage in the event of failure. The 91 Wh DIONIC HC sustains a 10-amp draw and can operate a 40 watt HD camera for more than two hours. The DIONIC HCX is a 124 Wh capacity battery with the ability to sustain a 10-amp draw, and run a 40-watt camera with a 20-watt light for two hours.





