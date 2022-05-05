Americans Plan to Stream 290 Movies & TV Shows in 2022
But more than half (57%) also say they will cut some of their paid streaming services, according to a survey from Tubi
A new survey commissioned by Tubi is reporting that Americans plan to stream a prodigious amount of content in 2022, watching about 290 separate movies and TV shows. But the study also found that a significant majority (57%) plan to cut some of their streaming subscription, with the average person planning to drop three to five services.
Netflix and Amazon were cited as the two services facing sub loses or churn.
The survey of 2,000 U.S. adults conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Tubi also found that seven in ten cited changes to their financial situation as a reason to reevaluate their streaming service spending. Aside from budget, respondents cited other factors that would make them pull the plug on a streaming service, including a limited selection of titles (49%), lack of a user-friendly interface (34%) and poor customer service (33%).
The survey offered some particularly worrisome news for major streaming services like Netflix. About 75% of respondents reported that they anticipate not using or plan to bid adieu to Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Large numbers of respondents also said they might not use or drop satellite TV (61%), pay-per-view services like Apple iTunes (52%) and cable TV (48%).
Forty-four percent said they’d stick with an unsatisfying streaming service for only a week before canceling it.
When asked what would keep a person loyal to a service, respondents cited affordability (45%), a wide selection of content (44%) and a user-friendly interface that makes it easy to discover movies and shows (43%).
According to the survey top factors in choosing a streaming service include:
- A wide library of content across different genres and subgenres - 42%
- Free/affordable - 38%
- Original content - 37%
- The service has movies/shows everyone’s talking about - 37%
- Content that reflects my community as it pertains to race, sexuality, religion, etc. - 36%
- A user-friendly experience - 33%
- Diverse content - 32%
- Nostalgic/classic library content - 30%
