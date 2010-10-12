Americans More Interested in Internet TV Than 3DTV

American consumers are much more interested in Internet-enabled TV sets than they are in 3DTV sets, according to a survey by CNET.



As part of its Quick Guide to Internet TV, a six-page editorial feature that provides a complete overview of Internet TV technology, the tech source gathered data from more than 17,000 CNET users and found that demand for Internet-enabled TVs is 51% stronger than demand for 3DTVs



"This year I've seen more interest than ever in ways to get Internet-based video from sources like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and YouTube away from computer screens and onto TVs," says David Katzmaier, Senior Editor of Home Theater, CNET. "While 3D TV's were the major technology advancement of 2010, the higher cost, lack of content and awkward glasses have convinced most consumers to stay on the sidelines. Internet-connected TVs, however, are an affordable option that provides easy access to thousands of hours of on-demand video content."



The guide includes a comparison of pay per view services, listing of paid subscription plans, details on a full range of products that support Internet TV services and recommendations from CNET editors.