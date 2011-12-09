AmberFin and ATG Broadcast Reach the Middle East



BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND: AmberFin and ATG Broadcast have today announced an expansion of their U.K. channel partnership agreement to encompass the Middle East region. ATG Broadcast, which has been AmberFin’s channel partner in the United Kingdom since early 2011 is opening a new sales and support office, ATG Broadcast Middle East FZ-LLC in Dubai Media City, Dubai, UAE enabling them to promote AmberFin in the UAE, Lebanon and Qatar.



ATG Middle East will promote and support AmberFin’s iCR broadcast content ingest and file transcoding system including the recently introduced Unified Quality Control (UQC) module. UQC combines multiple tools for baseband checks during tape ingest, file-based post-ingest QC and overall operator-controlled QC including annotation and mark-up.



The extended channel partnership agreement will help AmberFin build a higher profile with potential customers in an important regional market.



