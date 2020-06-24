Amazon Working on Live TV for Prime Video, Per Reports (UPDATED)

UPDATED 6/24, 4:33 p.m.: According to TVT's sister publication Next|TV, Amazon is downplaying the Protocol report, saying that the job postings emphasizing live and linear programming experience only relate to teams focused on local broadcast offerings already within Amazon Prime Video's portfolio, not any new expansion.

Original story below.

Amazon’s Prime Video could be looking to distinguish itself from its big competitors like Netflix and Disney+ with the addition of live TV programming, according to a report from Protocol.

Protocol says that Amazon has posted several job listings that refer to the building of a “next gen linear catalog system to provide best-in-class Linear TV experiences to Prime Video customers.” An industry insider also reportedly told Protocol that Amazon has been “actively pursuing” deals to license live and linear programming.

Amazon currently offers live sports in the form of its deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football games, but Protocol details that this new offering would add things like news, music, additional sports and scheduled movies and TV shows.