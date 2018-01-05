Amazon Turns on CBS All Access

NEW YORK & SEATTLE—Amazon Prime members can now add CBS shows to their checkout cart, as Amazon is now providing CBS’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, CBS All Access. The service will be available to Amazon’s Prime membership through Amazon Channels.

Prime members can sign up for CBS All Access for an additional $9.99 a month. As a result they will have access to more than 10,000 commercial-free episodes of on-demand CBS shows, including current primetime, late night and daytime programming; full building seasons of all current CBS primetime series; all past seasons of 14 CBS series, including “The Good Wife,” “NCIS” and “Hawaii-Five O”; a live stream of their local CBS station, including NFL programming, The Grammys and Academy of Country Music Awards; access to CBS All Access original series; and the ability to watch CBS All Access across devices where the Prime Video app is available.

CBS All Access’ limited commercial plan will also be available for $5.99 a month.