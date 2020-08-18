Amazon Fire TV Adds Text Banner Feature for Visually Impaired

SEATTLE—Amazon has launched the Text Banner feature on Fire TV, a new accessibility tool designed specifically for customers whose vision is impaired by things like macular degeneration, glaucoma and others.

Text Banner consolidates text into a compact, written banner that appears in a fixed location on the screen. The entire Fire TV user interface, Prime Video and other applications work with Text Banner.

This is another accessibility tool developed by Amazon, following previously developed features like VoiceView and Screen Magnifier.

Text Banner can be enabled within Settings, under Accessibility.