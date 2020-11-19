Amagi Takes Buzzr Game Show Network to the Cloud

NEW YORK—SaaS provider Amagi recently concluded a project with the Freemantle-owned Buzzr, a vintage game show network, to transition its broadcast operations to a fully cloud-managed setup.

Using Amagi’s cloud platform, Buzzr integrated its broadcast workflows across over-the-air, cable and digital OTT operations to a single unified platform.

This was done with Amagi’s cloud playout SaaS platform CLOUDPORT. With Buzzr moving its content library of old game shows to the AWS cloud, CLOUDPORT helped the network create, deliver and manage the channel for both OTT and broadcast. CLOUDPORT gave Buzzr real-time access to all parts of its broadcast workflow, as well as provider greater transparency and flexibility to check for potential issues and to fix them, said Mark Deetjen, general manager for Buzzr.

Buzzr has a portfolio of more than 40,000 episodes of iconic game shows. It is broadcast in 67 broadcast markets, and is available on Dish and OTT platforms, as well as for streaming over its own website.