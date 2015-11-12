Alrai TV Launches Imagine’s Cloud Playout System

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—Imagine Communications, who has offices in Dubai, has announced that it has provided privately-owned Kuwaiti broadcaster, Alrai TV, an IP-based playout system. Installed in July, the broadcaster has used the virtualized environment to optimize workflows and speed service introductions.

Alrai is using Imagine’s Versio integrated channel playout system in a virtualized environment on a standard HP platform and Nexio Motion and Nexio AMP servers. The playout software also provides branding animation, logo insertion and live switching.

Alrai has fully integrated its existing physical operations with the new virtual playout facilities. The hybrid approach enables common control of existing and new channels and helps ensure both hardware-based and virtualized systems are kept in sync for disaster recovery applications.