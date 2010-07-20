All-Star Game, Home-Run Derby put live 3D production to the test
Major League Baseball’s Home-Run Derby and All-Star Game last week were shot and broadcast in 3D with Sony HD technology aboard a new NEP Broadcasting production truck.
NEP Broadcasting’s SS32 3D mobile production truck made its debut at the festivities in Anaheim, CA, using three pairs of Sony HDC-1500Rs and six pairs of HDC-P1s cameras in Pace/Fusion camera rigs. The truck also features Sony’s new MVS-8000X native single link 3G production switcher, which has integrated 3D production tools and effects capability for 3D multi-camera productions. The MVS-8000X can be configured with up to 200 inputs, 100 outputs and 5MEs while operating in 1080/60P.
Editor’s note: Listen to NEP Broadcasting Chief Technology Officer George Hoover discuss the mobile production company’s latest 3D capabilities in this podcast interview.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox