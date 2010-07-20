All-Star Game, Home-Run Derby put live 3D production to the test

Major League Baseball’s Home-Run Derby and All-Star Game last week were shot and broadcast in 3D with Sony HD technology aboard a new NEP Broadcasting production truck.

NEP Broadcasting’s SS32 3D mobile production truck made its debut at the festivities in Anaheim, CA, using three pairs of Sony HDC-1500Rs and six pairs of HDC-P1s cameras in Pace/Fusion camera rigs. The truck also features Sony’s new MVS-8000X native single link 3G production switcher, which has integrated 3D production tools and effects capability for 3D multi-camera productions. The MVS-8000X can be configured with up to 200 inputs, 100 outputs and 5MEs while operating in 1080/60P.

Editor’s note: Listen to NEP Broadcasting Chief Technology Officer George Hoover discuss the mobile production company’s latest 3D capabilities in this podcast interview.