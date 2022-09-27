Allen Media Group Adds 27 Hearst 'Very Local' News Channels to 'Local Now'

ATLANTA—Allen Media Group has announced a new partnership with Hearst Television today, adding 27 premium news channels from Hearst’s Very Local digital news service to AMG’s Local Now free streaming service for local news and entertainment.

The 27 free ad-supported streaming (FAST) channels are a part of Hearst Television's locally-focused digital brand, Very Local, serving 26 U.S. media markets spanning 39 states. The channels feature award-winning journalism from around the country and curated local content connecting consumers to their communities and beyond. The content includes original series that span across genres including food, travel, dating, adventure, and true crime.

"Local Now has the most local channels of any free streaming platform," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Local Now parent company, Allen Media Group. "We are thrilled to bring best-in-class local programming from Hearst Television to the Local Now platform. Our users value premium local news channels that they know and trust."

"We're excited to expand Hearst Television's streaming footprint by making our Very Local channels available to the diverse and growing audiences on the Local Now streaming app," said Andrew Fitzgerald, Hearst Television Senior Vice President of Streaming Services. "As consumers seek to connect with local news and information on streaming platforms, Hearst Television will meet them where they are with award-winning news and originals via Very Local."

Local Now provides localized news, weather, sports, traffic, and entertainment, produced by various leading news organizations, in more than 225 markets across the U.S. It offers more than 450 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 16,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. The Local Now app is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android and IOS devices.

Hearst Television's Very Local programming will also be available on TheGrio Streaming App, Allen Media Group's free-streaming platform where Black America watches 24/7 premium content including award-winning movies, television shows, comedies, documentaries and a diverse array of channels. TheGrio Streaming App is now available on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, AppleTV, Android/Google TV, and Android and Apple handheld devices.