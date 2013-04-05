Alaskan PBS Station Chooses Tektronix Sentry

BEAVERTON, ORE. — Tektronix announced that the company’s Sentry video quality monitor has been selected by KAKM-TV, the PBS station serving Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska, to help ensure that its programming is broadcast with exceptional quality.



KAKM has deployed Sentrys at is main broadcast facility in Anchorage where via satellite it ingests PBS programming in both standard definition and high definition. Sentrys monitor the ingested content to identify any video or audio errors before broadcast. Additional Sentrys have been installed at KAKM TV’s transmission sites in Fairbanks and Juneau. At these locations Sentrys monitor for audio and video errors that may have occurred during transport from Anchorage by fiber.



Sentry’s ability to continually monitor all of KAKM TV’s programming has already paid dividends as the station was able to diagnose a serious recurring issue that its previous monitoring solution was unable to identify.



