Al Jazeera Sports uses Jünger Audio Level Magic

Arabic TV broadcaster Al Jazeera Sports is using Jünger Audio’s Level Magic loudness control technology to provide automatic level monitoring across all 19 of its playout channels. The installation was part of a larger project to implement a tapeless ingest, editing and playout platform at Al Jazeera Sports’ new broadcasting center in Doha, Qatar.

The equipment installed at Al Jazeera Sports includes 18 B46 digital dynamics processors, integrating Jünger Audio’s Level Magic adaptive loudness algorithm.

