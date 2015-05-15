Al Jazeera London Receives Telestream Media Transcoding Platform

NEVADA CITY, CALIF. - Al Jazeera Media Network's London headquarters look to reap the benefits of the newly installed Vantage transcode farm from Telestream. The transcoding platform will look to improve the network's news gathering, current affairs and live news output and could serve as a model for all Al Jazeera Media Network facilities.

Al Jazeera London news studio

The file-based workflow, installed by Danmon Systems, integrates Telestream's Vantage Transcode Pro Connect, Analysis and Avid Advanced options running on GPU accelerated Telestream Lightspeed Servers alongside an Avid news system and Arvato VPMS media asset management system. The Vantage transcode farm ingests media into the news production workflow, with media and associated metadata ingested, transcoded and delivered to Avid Interplay PAM via Web Services, allowing editors to work while news feeds are still being ingested.

Al Jazeera launched the Vantage transcode farm from the Calif.-based Telestream in February.