AJA provides enhanced support for Adobe CS5.5

AJA Video Systems has released two new software updates that add support for Adobe CS5.5 to the company’s Io Express and KONA family of products for both Mac and Windows customers.

The software updates, AJA Windows Software 5.5 and AJA Mac Plugins for Adobe 9.0.1, bring added support for Adobe CS5.5. They dramatically improve performance with the Mercury Playback Engine in Adobe Premiere Pro CS5.5.

Many broadcasters use adobe’s Premier Pro software, a part of the CS5 package. The new version offers a wide list of new features. AJA’s update offers performance boosts of the Adobe Mercury Playback engine for both KONA and Io Express customers.

Customers using AJA’s Io Express and KONA products can download the software updates free of charge.