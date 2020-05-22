AIMS Partners With VSF on Media Over IP Webcasts

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) is partnering with the Video Services Forum (VSF) to offer the "Summer Sessions — Media Over IP Education" series of presentations, which will run from May 29 through Sept. 4. Designed to meet the need for ongoing education in the absence of major trade shows, this series of recorded presentations will focus on media over IP workflows, with a strong emphasis on use cases, and exploration of technologies supporting the migration to IP.

Joined by their IP Showcase partners, AES, AMWA, EBU, SMPTE, and the Ultra HD Forum, AIMS and VSF are creating over a dozen sessions, with plans to release one presentation each week starting May 29. Presentations will feature expert commentary and use a wealth of experience and technical knowledge to delve into key aspects of media over IP.

"The demand for education and insights for media over IP workflows is growing steadily, and so we've partnered with other leading standards-focused organizations to provide online learning opportunities for M&E and ProAV professionals," said Mike Cronk, AIMS chairman of the board. "Because these presentations are being drawn from submissions for the IP Showcase at the 2020 NAB Show, we anticipate that the 'Summer Sessions' will deliver value with rich, in-depth perspectives and real-world insights."

"The VSF is proud to sponsor the Summer Sessions, which is a uniquely valuable source of education for our entire industry," said Brad Gilmer, executive director of the VSF. "This combination of real-world case studies and technology presentations from true experts makes the Summer Sessions an unparalleled source of information for anyone involved in IP media production."

Information about specific session topics is forthcoming and includes case studies and tutorials on SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS, and the recently announced IPMX (IP Media Experience) for the ProAV market. Further information about the series is available at http://www.ipshowcase.org/summersessions2020/ .