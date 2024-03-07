AI Researcher Dr. Hao Li to Keynote 2024 NAB Show Broadcast Engineering and IT Conference

Leading AI and computer-vision researcher Dr. Hao Li will dive into the cutting-edge world of generative AI during his keynote presentation at the opening session of the 2024 NAB Broadcast Engineering and IT (BEIT) Conference , Saturday, April 13 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The NAB Show runs April 14-17; BEIT takes place April 13-16.

“Dr. Li’s insights into how AI is shaping the future of content delivery will be invaluable to conference attendees,” said John Clark, senior vice president, NAB Emerging Technology and executive director, PILOT. “This high-energy conference kickoff lays the groundwork for over 70 presentations and panels that will explore the rapidly changing media technology landscape.”

Dr. Li is the CEO and co-founder of Pinscreen, a Los Angeles-based startup that builds the world’s most advanced AI-driven virtual avatars, as well as associate professor of computer vision at Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) in Abu Dhabi. In his presentation, Dr. Li will peel back the layers of generative AI for production—including the latest advancements in AI lip sync technology, face swap and deaging, as well as the future potential of AI technology.

Dr. Li will present “Generative AI for Content Production: From Storytelling to Visual Effects, AI Lip Sync, and Beyond” Saturday, April 13 at 10 a.m. at the NAB BEIT Conference Opening Session .

The NAB BEIT Conference will focus on the future of content delivery, next-generation systems and the opportunities and challenges at hand throughout its 70+ sessions. The conference’s forward-looking focus is designed for broadcast engineers and technicians, media technology managers, broadcast equipment manufacturers and R&D engineers. Key sessions include: