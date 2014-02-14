AfterBuzz TV Selects Abacast for Streaming, Podcasting

VANCOUVER, WASH.—Digital streaming and monetization software and services provider Abacast and AfterBuzz TV, which produces live and recorded “TV aftershow” webcasts and podcasts, announced the first phase of a streaming and podcasting partnership. AfterBuzz TV will use Abacast’s Clarity platform for streaming and monetization of its live webcasts and will adopt Abacast’s integrated podcast-delivery technology when released later this year.

AfterBuzz TV, founded by television personality and Extra host, Maria Menounos, and filmmaker, Keven Undergaro, produces after-show content. The company generates more than 60 hours of programming per week, and drives 26 million podcast downloads per week as well.

“We offer both live streaming and podcasting,” said Afterbuzz TV CEO Maria Menounos. “Abacast’s Clarity system for management, reporting, and revenue generation for these two content types will enable us to efficiently manage our content and sell our ad inventory.”

Specifically, AfterBuzz TV will use Clarity for ad trafficking and campaign management, audience metrics, third-party ad sales, streaming, and file hosting and delivery.