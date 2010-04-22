ACM Awards Use A-T Mics

Darius Rucker, performing with Audio-Technica's Artist Elite 5000 Series UHF Wireless System and AEW-T5400 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Transmitter, at the 45th ACM Awards. Photo by Matt Sayles/AP Photo.

Audio-Technica provided its wireless audio technology for the 45th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, broadcast live on the CBS Television Network from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 18.



Several performers used Audio-Technica’s Artist Elite 5000 Series UHF Wireless System during the course of the show. Country/pop singer-songwriter Taylor Swift paired the 5000 Series system with the AEW-T4100 Cardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter for her lead vocals. Audio-Technica endorser Jason Aldean performed with the 5000 Series and the AEW-T6100 Hypercardioid Dynamic Handheld Transmitter. Darius Rucker and A-T endorser Kenny Chesney each performed with the AEW-T5400 Cardioid Condenser Handheld Transmitter.



