ACE Truck Installs Riedel



PRAGUE, Czech Republic: Czech broadcast provider ACE Prague has installed a Riedel Artist infrastructure in its new ACE 08 HD camera OB truck.





Riedel delivered a system comprising an Artist 64 digital matrix intercom mainframe, Artist 1000 series control panels and several commentary units. Riedel's Czech partner for broadcast applications, Kit Digital Czech, was responsible for the installation.



To provide a communications infrastructure, ACE Prague chose an Artist digital matrix intercom system and five Artist 1000 series control panels. Two Artist commentary control panels round out the system.



Artist's secondary audio channel via AES offers digital audio in broadcast quality that can also be used for commentary applications. One pair of Riedel FBI fiber converters for Artist intercom systems bi-directionally converts an Artist panel port from CAT5 to fiber enabling the use of Artist control panels over long distances.



"Using the Riedel FBI interfaces we are even able to integrate commentary units into our system over the existing fiber infrastructure. This significantly expands the flexibility of the ACE 08 HD," said Pavel Pribil from ACE Prague.



A Connect Duo interface integrates ISDN and POTS telephones into the Artist intercom infrastructure. Eleven headsets from the Riedel PRO and AIR series complete the installation.



-- Prosound Network



