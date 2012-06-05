ABS redesigns Portland Timbers' control room

Professional video and audio systems integration firm Advanced Broadcast Solutions recently restructured the in-house video production control room at JELD-WEN Field in Portland, OR, for the Portland Timbers Major League Soccer (MLS) team.

To improve game-day workflow (and add fiber connectivity for stadium cameras, which had not been done in 2011), the Timbers hired ABS. Rather than start from scratch or install all new systems, ABS kept costs down by re-engineering the existing workspace.

Several updates were done to the control room for the redesign, including moving the audio operator (and a compact mixer) into the lower part of the control room. Positioned between the PA announcer and scoreboard operator, the audio operator now serves a producer role during games as well. The video content workstations — including technical director, graphics generator/LED operator and replay operator — were clustered together on the second level.

ABS also provided new fiber connectivity to the control room, which upgraded the camera locations around the stadium to HD.