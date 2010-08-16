ABC News iPad app surpasses 300,000 downloads

By Aug. 10, ABC News’ iPad app had been downloaded 300,000 times. In the app, users can spin the globe and choose the stories they want and watch a video and/or read a story. Programs including “Good Morning America,” “World News” and “20/20” are represented in the app, as are stories on news, politics, health and entertainment as well as archival footage.

Users can bookmark articles and share them with friends via Facebook, Twitter or e-mail. The ABC News iPad app also enables users to search within the app for a specific story or video. They can also shuffle articles by shaking the iPad. ABC News Digital is also planning to redesign its iPhone app for iPhone 4, taking advantage of that platform’s GPS-enabled ability to deliver local news.