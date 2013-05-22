ABC Memorial Day Tradition Continues with 49th Indy 500 Telecast

INDIANAPOLIS—ESPN’s production of the Indianapolis 500 on ABC will utilize 84 cameras to televise the premier event of the IZOD IndyCar Series, including three onboard cameras per car in 12 of the 33 cars competing in the race.



A one-hour preview show airs from Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 11 a.m. ET, with the race telecast, presented by Go Daddy, at noon. The green flag is at 12:15 p.m.



Among the cameras will be the newly-enhanced “Batcam,” a camera that provides views running on a cable over pit road and the frontstretch and has been utilized by ESPN at Indy for several years. But with new technology, it can now reach 95 mph.



Views and replays also will be enhanced with expanded usage of four Ultra Hi Motion cameras. As was the case last year when the cameras were used for the first time, they will be located in the short chutes at each end of the 2.5-mile track as well as at the fourth turn exit, with a fourth robotic camera added to provide a low shot entering the first turn. The cameras can shoot at speeds of up to 1,200 frames per second. ESPN also will have Super Slo Motion cameras positioned in each turn.



Newcomer Ed Carpenter will be one of the 12 drivers carrying onboard cameras, as will defending race winner Dario Franchitti and defending IndyCar Series champion Ryan Hunter-Reay. Others will be Charlie Kimball, JR Hildebrand, James Hinchcliffe, Townsend Bell, Will Power, Helio Castroneves, Marco Andretti, Graham Rahal and Tristan Vautier



Viewers of the ABC telecast will have the option of a second screen experience through a choice of live streaming video from the onboard cameras on ESPN3, ESPN's multi-screen live sports network. ESPN3 will carry the feeds through WatchESPN and on Indycar.com to fans who receive their Internet or video subscription from an affiliated provider. Viewers will be able to choose which driver's onboard cameras and all of the feeds also will include ESPN’s live scoring ticker. ESPN3 also will have replays. ESPN3 is available at WatchESPN.com, on smartphones and tablets via the WatchESPN app and through ESPN on Xbox LIVE.



Marty Reid will call the race with analysis by former IndyCar driver Scott Goodyear and 1998 winner Eddie Cheever. SportsCenter anchor Lindsay Czarniak will host the telecast while pit reporters will be Rick DeBruhl, Jamie Little, Dr. Jerry Punch and Vince Welch.



ESPN’s coverage will be produced under ESPN Vice President of Motorsports Rich Feinberg. Shawn Murphy will produce the race telecast and Bruce Watson will direct, while Jeff Ingalls will produce the pre-race show with Chip Dean directing.



The telecast’s opening tease focuses on the life of Carl G. Fisher, the entrepreneur and founder of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It will combine live action elements and CGI, as Fisher reflects and looks ahead to the future.



Other special features include “Andretti Curse,” “Dario’s Go Kart,” “James Hinchcliffe: Beyond Hinchtown,” “Speed and Danger” and “America Made the 500.”



The race’s coverage will be multiplatform, with additional broadcasts and related programming on: SportsCenter, ESPN’s international networks, ESPN Deportes and ESPN Classic and ESPN Radio. ESPN.com will provide surround coverage of the Indy 500. The current issue of ESPN The Magazine also contains a preview by Ryan McGee.



