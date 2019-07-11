80% of American Internet Users Subscribe to sVOD

LONDON—At least eight out of 10 users with internet connections in the U.S. and Saudi Arabia subscribe to a subscription video on demand service, according to a recent survey from Ampere.

The survey also revealed that the growth of sVOD subscriptions (i.e. Netflix, Amazon Prime) has picked up steam after plateauing between 2016 and 2018. While Europe is still behind the U.S. in terms of number of subscriptions overall, the rate of growth for both regions is “healthy,” Ampere said.

"The growth in SVoD subscribers in both regions will come as welcome news, particularly to those looking to enter the market this year such as Disney and Apple as it shows there is still room for growth and the opportunity to take a share of the revenue," said Minal Modha, consumer research lead at Ampere Analysis.

Saudi Arabia, Australia and Denmark showed the strongest growth in sVOD subscriptions, with France and Japan being the only countries surveyed where fewer than half said they subscribed to such a service. Subscription growth has stagnated in the Netherlands and Japan, Ampere said.