3net to tackle Civil War in 3-D

According to president and CEO Tom Cosgrove, 3net, the joint-venture 24/7 3-D network from Sony, Discovery and IMAX, has begun principal photography on a native 3-D war documentary, “The Civil War 3D.”

“The Civil War 3D,” an ambitious 3-D series for TV, will transport viewers back in time, retelling the war's most pivotal moments both on and off the battlefields from the unique perspective of both sides in the historic conflict.

"Shooting in native 3-D gives us the unique ability to bring an entirely new level of depth and emotion to this epic time in history with groundbreaking storytelling that simply hasn't been possible until now," Cosgrove said.

David Padrusch, director of “The Civil War 3D” for Towers Productions, is also serving as executive producer along with company founder and chief creative officer Jonathan Towers.

"Our editorial and technical approach to telling the story of the Civil War is unlike anything previously undertaken,” Padrusch said. “Jonathan and I will bring the prism of 3-D technology to first-person accounts of battlefield experiences as a way of exploring the humanity and the complexity of motivations of soldiers on both sides of the war."

Using specially digitized stereoscopic archival imagery from the period, scripted reenactments and character narrative, the four-hour 3-D Civil War miniseries is scheduled to debut on the network in fall 2011.